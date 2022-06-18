Wing Finance Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00026048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,660 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

