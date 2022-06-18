WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 931,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 273,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

