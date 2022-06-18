Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,908.33.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

