Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.84 ($0.07). 3,719,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,224,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) target price on shares of Woodbois in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.42 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.64.

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of Woodbois stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £639,189.42 ($775,809.47).

About Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

