World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.04

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 18252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 108,302 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

