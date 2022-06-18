Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops One Day Volume of $567.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.79 or 0.00357980 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $122,533.08 and approximately $567.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

