X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 20,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 101,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 4,068.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 338,538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 437.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

