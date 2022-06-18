Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $624.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

