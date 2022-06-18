Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZUMZ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,972. The company has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

