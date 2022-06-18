ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 410 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $310.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

