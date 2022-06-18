ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $45.69 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

