ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $608.88 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

