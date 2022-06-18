ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $171,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $6.06 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

