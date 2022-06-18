ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $211,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

