ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $217,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.
In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
