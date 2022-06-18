ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

