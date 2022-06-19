1,043 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 128,258 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $221.77 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.