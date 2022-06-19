13,169 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

