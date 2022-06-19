25,973 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 2,168,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

