35,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 67,159 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

