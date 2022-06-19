3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $129.84. 7,181,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,985. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.