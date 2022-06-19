500 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

Shares of ORLY opened at $586.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $642.97 and a 200 day moving average of $663.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.91 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

