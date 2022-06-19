600 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.81 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.80.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.92.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.