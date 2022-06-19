620 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $51.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95.

