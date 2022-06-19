70,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Anaplan makes up approximately 2.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
