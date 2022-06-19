8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $156,842.80 and $19,590.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

