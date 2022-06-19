AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 3,678 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 94.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 11.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

