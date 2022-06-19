AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

