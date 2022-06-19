AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

