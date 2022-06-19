AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

