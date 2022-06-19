AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 34,938 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.22. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

