Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $51.10 on Major Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $51.10 or 0.00260946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $709.84 million and $194.98 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,726.08 or 1.00077726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00121356 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,110 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

