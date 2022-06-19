AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

