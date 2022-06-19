Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

FAX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

