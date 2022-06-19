Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE AGD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.66.
About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
