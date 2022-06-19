Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AGD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

