Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

