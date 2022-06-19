Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.