Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

