Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.50.
