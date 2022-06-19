Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.53 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

