Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $14.22 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5,722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 96,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

