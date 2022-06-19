Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

