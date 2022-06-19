Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

