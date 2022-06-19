Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases Shares of 19,509 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

