Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

