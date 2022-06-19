Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

