Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

