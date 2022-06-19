ACG Wealth Acquires 1,501 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 160.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICOW opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.