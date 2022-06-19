ACG Wealth Acquires 6,194 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

