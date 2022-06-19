ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 0.8% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned about 0.08% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.