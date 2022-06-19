ACG Wealth Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

