ACG Wealth Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 844,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

